Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Jackson attorney bonds out after being charged with aggravated assault

Bradley Allison Wellborn
Bradley Allison Wellborn(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson attorney charged with two counts of aggravated assault after shooting an alleged intruder has bonded out of jail.

On Wednesday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Kevin Bass granted Bradley Wellborn $75,000 bond, or $37,500 per charge.

He bonded out of the Hinds County Detention Center that same day, Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday at a home on Cedarhurst Drive.

A neighbor informed Wellborn that two people had allegedly broken into a shed on Wellborn’s rental property.

Wellborn arrived at the home and confronted the two, who were said to still be in the shed at the time.

The 49-year-old told police the man pulled a baton and that’s when he brandished a .357-caliber handgun, shooting the intruder in the leg, court records state.

WLBT saw the man being carted away from the scene with blood running down his leg.

It was unclear the extent of injuries suffered by the woman with the alleged intruder.

Wellborn has not responded to our request for comment.

Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown was not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Wellborn
Jackson attorney charged with aggravated assault after shooting intruder in the leg
Exclusive: Analysis shows Jackson police chief misled council members, public about city’s crime rate
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
FILE--In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, file photograph, a line of unsold 2019 Chevrolet Traverse...
Three cars stolen from Brandon car dealership; one vehicle worth $98K recovered

Latest News

First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Gov. Tate Reeves says people should expect a decision on H.B. 1020 by the end of the week.
Reeves to make a decision on signing H.B. 1020 ‘over the next 48 hours’
John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual...
Louisville man accused of performing multiple sex acts with 3 children under 12
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested