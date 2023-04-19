Jackson attorney bonds out after being charged with aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson attorney charged with two counts of aggravated assault after shooting an alleged intruder has bonded out of jail.

On Wednesday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Kevin Bass granted Bradley Wellborn $75,000 bond, or $37,500 per charge.

He bonded out of the Hinds County Detention Center that same day, Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday at a home on Cedarhurst Drive.

A neighbor informed Wellborn that two people had allegedly broken into a shed on Wellborn’s rental property.

Wellborn arrived at the home and confronted the two, who were said to still be in the shed at the time.

The 49-year-old told police the man pulled a baton and that’s when he brandished a .357-caliber handgun, shooting the intruder in the leg, court records state.

WLBT saw the man being carted away from the scene with blood running down his leg.

It was unclear the extent of injuries suffered by the woman with the alleged intruder.

Wellborn has not responded to our request for comment.

Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown was not immediately available for comment.

