How will the city of Jackson avoid being in another garbage debacle next April?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last Wednesday, inside city hall, residents held signs that read, “Pick it up.”

Six days later, residents held signs that read, “thank you” - as they will, once again, have a garbage collector after going 18 days without it.

But the emergency contract only guarantees trash pickup for the next 12 months, so how will city leaders avoid being in the same position a year from now?

“We are going to ask the mayor to put forth another request for proposals (RFP) so that we can start the process over in enough time to have another vendor in place after the one-year contract expires,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee said.

Council President Ashby Foote wants to do the same, but at the mayor’s briefing on Monday, Chokwe Antar Lumumba wasn’t willing to commit to a new RFP or – in other words – a new bidding process.

“I think that the court appropriately noted that if we issued a new RFP that it would not be to the advantage of the city because of the cost,” Lumumba said. “The court noted that from the bench that you’re not going to find these types of prices on the market if you were to do a new RFP.”

But if the mayor sticks with the current RFP, the only firm he can bring forward is Richard’s because it’s the only one that’s willing to participate in it and honor their original price.

And if that’s the case, the majority of the council has given no indication that they’d vote for a long-term contract with the firm.

This means things may have to get ironed out in court yet again.

“I hope it doesn’t come to that. We’ve spent way too much time in the court system, and we need to just pull up our pants and get to work and deliver the services that government is supposed to deliver,” Foote said.

During Monday’s court hearing, the judge told the council that one option they could pursue is a writ of mandamus that would force the mayor to move on to the second-best vendor and negotiate a fair price.

It’s something Councilwoman Lee is on board with if necessary.

“Not that I have anything against Richard’s. I think it’s been proven that I have been a consistent supporter of Richard’s, but the legislative body is the governing body and if we can’t get four votes, the mayor needs to move forward,” she said.

One last thing to keep in mind when talking about the future of trash pickup is that - for the next year - the city will be doing business with a company that’s suing them.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.