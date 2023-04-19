First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High pressure continues the nice weather around here. It is slightly warmer, but that will change by Friday. Expect lows in the 50s again overnight into Thursday morning. Sunshine will push temperatures into the lower and middle 80s Thursday. Friday will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms with the potential for up to two rounds and high temperatures in the 70s. One high resolution forecast model depicts a dying cluster of storms in the morning with a more intense round in the evening. Another suggests the morning commute may see more activity. We have been placed under a marginal threat of severe weather, which is a one on a scale of one thru five, with one being the lowest. Things are not clearly organized yet for this future system. The weekend will be much cooler with sunshine and highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. The average high and low for this time of year is 77 and 54. Sunrise is 6:26am and the sunset is 7:33pm this time of year.

