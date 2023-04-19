First Alert Forecast: warm mid-week; periodic storms return Friday

WEDNESDAY: Warmer air will continue to infiltrate the area as high pressure builds off toward the east gradually. Morning 50s will trend toward the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Another night of clear and quiet weather with lows in the 50s to near 60 by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: Warm, balmy breezes will start to kick in through the day ahead of our next system that will begin its approach to Mississippi overnight. In the meantime, expect late-spring warmth with mostly sunny skies. Morning 50s to near 60 will warm into the middle 80s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will begin to increase after sunset with a chance for scattered storms after midnight. One or two could be feisty after midnight as a weakening band shifts east. Lows will hold in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will sluggishly move across the region on Friday. This will yield a higher chance of rain and storms, though, don’t expect a complete washout with a few periods of dry weather and, even, sun breaks. Highs will top out in the 70s. A few stronger storms could be possible with the second wave of storms Friday evening and night with strong winds and hail being the primary risk. Cooler air filters in by the weekend as our system slips away Saturday. An unsettled pattern looks to emerge through next week, yielding mild temperatures, clouds and chances for showers and storms, at times.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.