First Alert Forecast: sunny and warm today ahead of increasing rain, storm chances by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm, sunny conditions are expected across central and southwest Mississippi today with southerly winds gusting up to 20 MPH at times. Highs are forecast to top out generally in the lower 80s this afternoon under a bright blue sky. Our weather will remain quiet heading into tonight as low temperatures fall to the 50s.

It will likely feel even warmer on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are expected to reach the middle 80s with more sunshine to go around. While tomorrow should also feature dry conditions, chances for rain and potential storms will begin to pick up overnight into Friday morning,

An incoming frontal system is expected to bring in a couple round of showers and thunderstorms to our area on Friday. The first batch looks to move in Friday morning and will likely be weakening as it tracks eastward. We should see a lull during the early afternoon hours and possibly breaks of sun with temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s. The second wave of rain and storms is expected to pass through by the early evening before clearing out that night. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out with the second round with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns. We will also monitor the potential for localized flash flooding. In the wake of this front, this weekend will feature drier and cooler conditions with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

