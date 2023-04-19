Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Edwards home total loss after fire, people inside escape unharmed

Edwards home total loss after fire, people inside escape unharmed
Edwards home total loss after fire, people inside escape unharmed(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire inside an Edwards home.

First responders were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 22, north of Interstate 20.

The home is a total loss, but the people who live there were able to get out safely.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Wellborn
Jackson attorney charged with aggravated assault after shooting intruder in the leg
Exclusive: Analysis shows Jackson police chief misled council members, public about city’s crime rate
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old

Latest News

Northwest Rankin High School, Northwest Rankin Middle School, and Northwest Rankin Elementary...
School lockdowns lifted in Rankin Co. after ‘thorough investigation’
Billy Joe Coker
Pearl man gets 20 years after pleading guilty to sexual battery of child
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm mid-week; periodic storms return Friday
A photo of a fire truck.
Jackson church goes up in flames