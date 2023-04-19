Edwards home total loss after fire, people inside escape unharmed

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire inside an Edwards home.

First responders were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 22, north of Interstate 20.

The home is a total loss, but the people who live there were able to get out safely.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

