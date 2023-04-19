Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian

First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning, where a 5-year-old child was found not breathing.(MGN Online)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning, where a 5-year-old child was found not breathing. The child was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the child’s body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Cobler told News 11 the child has a history of asthma.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Wellborn
Jackson attorney charged with aggravated assault after shooting intruder in the leg
Exclusive: Analysis shows Jackson police chief misled council members, public about city’s crime rate
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
FILE--In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, file photograph, a line of unsold 2019 Chevrolet Traverse...
Three cars stolen from Brandon car dealership; one vehicle worth $98K recovered

Latest News

Bradley Allison Wellborn
Jackson attorney bonds out after being charged with aggravated assault
Gov. Tate Reeves says people should expect a decision on H.B. 1020 by the end of the week.
Reeves to make a decision on signing H.B. 1020 ‘over the next 48 hours’
John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual...
Louisville man accused of performing multiple sex acts with 3 children under 12
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested