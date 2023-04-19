5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department has arrested the suspects connected to a bank fraud scheme.

On April 13, Oxford police responded to a call regarding a group of individuals who attempted to cash fraudulent checks at a bank.

The suspects were stopped by the officers at a traffic stop.

After further investigation, it was determined that the suspects visited multiple banks.

Following the investigation, four of the five suspects were arrested and charged with the following:

Darion Jordan, 32 of Brookehaven, Ga., and Trevon Vanyo, 26 of Kennesaw, Ga., were arrested and each charged with 3 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime. Jordan and Vanyo were taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and were each issued a $10,000 bond.

Joshua Wray, 36, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested and charged with 3 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, 1 count of uttering forgery, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance. Wray was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $20,000 bond.

Royal Turner, 39, of Las Vegas, Nev., was arrested and charged with 3 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and 3 counts of uttering forgery. Turner was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $15,000 bond.

Later, the police arrested and charged a fifth suspect with the following:

Ashley Gray-Jones, 29, of Oxford, was charged with four counts of Credit Card Fraud. Gray-Jones was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

No word yet when the suspects will appear before a judge or any future trial dates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.