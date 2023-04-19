Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning(Rankin County Jail)
By Quentin Smith and WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested after multiple Rankin County schools went under lockdown Wednesday morning.

Northwest Rankin High School, Northwest Rankin Middle School, and Northwest Rankin Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution while administrators and law enforcement were investigating a photo posted on social media, the district said.

The photo showed a student holding an air-soft gun.

“After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the photo was taken after school yesterday and there is no current threat to any of the involved campuses,” said Sharon Patrick, Public Relations Manager with the Rankin County School District.

According to authorities, two juveniles and an 18-year-old have now been arrested. The 18-year-old has been identified as Christopher Nathan Yarbrough.

He has been charged with possession of a weapon by a student.

The two juveniles were arrested and charged by the Flowood Police Department. Yarbrough was arrested and charged by the sheriff’s department.

