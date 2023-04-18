Enter to win free pizza
Yazoo Co. judge denies bond for 19-year-old accused of killing his mother

Tracey Wardley Jr., 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old man who was turned in for killing his mother Saturday has been denied bond in Yazoo County Justice Court.

On Monday, a judge denied bond for Tracey Wardley, Jr., just days after he allegedly shot and killed his mother at her home on Ridge Street in Yazoo City.

He is currently being held at the Yazoo County Regional Jail, according to Sheriff Jake Sheriff.

“It’s a tough situation because she was well known in the community,” the sheriff said. “It’s hard when anybody gets so mad, they want to do that to their mom.”

Authorities say after Wardley Jr. Killed his mother, he drove about 55 miles to Vicksburg to visit his father.

His father drove him back to Yazoo County where he turned his son into the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff says Wardley Jr. is not talking to investigators and his father gets him an attorney.

He says until the suspect talks, he’s unsure of the teen’s motive.

“We just have to wait until he gets lawyered up and he decides he wants to talk.”

