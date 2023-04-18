Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Wedding ring returned to owner after woman finds it in a parking lot
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who lost her wedding ring in a parking lot in Evansville had it returned to her in a very unique way.

According to Kate Oldham, she went to Lowes to buy fuel for her husband’s weed eater but ended up losing her wedding ring in the parking lot.

Before going to Lowe’s, Oldham says she was shopping at another local store and removed her ring to put hand sanitizer on but she ultimately forgot to put it back on and dropped it outside her car.

Angie Cree later discovered the ring and posted pictures of it on Facebook, asking for the owner to come forward. that post received more than a thousand shares.

Both Cree and Oldham says they’re grateful that the ring was returned with no damage.

“I knew it had to be really torching (to) her that she had lost that,” said Cree. “I know that I would feel the same way, SO i was just thrilled to find the happy original owner and reunite her with her ring.”

“But I was just relieved blown away the fact that it was in a parking lot and it was found without being broken,” said Oldham. “At this point I think I’m just going leave it on”

Oldham says she been happily married since 2014.

