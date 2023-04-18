Vicksburg Police arrest man after finding dog with severe injuries at apartment complex

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a man for aggravated animal cruetly on April 17.

A press release says that officers responded to an animal abuse call at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street. Once on the scene, officers saw a pit bull-type dog shaking and scared on the balcony of Apartment 321.

The press release says the dog had multiple injuries, including blood and open wounds to its body, consistent with thermal burns and abuse. The dog was transported to the Animal Medical Clinic to be treated for its injuries.

Korey Earl Jamal Cage, 33, appeared before Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter and received a $200,000 bond.

