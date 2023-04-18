Trash collection to resume Wed., after city council approves trash contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trash collections will resume in the capital city on Wednesday, following a vote by the Jackson City Council on Tuesday.

In a meeting that lasted about 3 minutes, the council approved a one-year emergency trash-hauling agreement with Richard’s Disposal.

The measure was approved on a 4-2 vote, with Council members Ashby Foote and Vernon Hartley voting against.

Voting in favor were Council members Angelique Lee, Brian Grizzell, Aaron Banks and Virgi Lindsay.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes was absent.

“I wanted a different solution,” Foote said.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba thanked members for backing the deal, which means trash collections will resume more than 18 days after they ended.

He also announced that he had signed an order declaring an emergency so the contract could be approved.

The mayor would not comment on the final vote. Had one council members switched, the contract would have failed.

“I won’t get into the semantics of what the count was,” he said. “What the residents want to know is their trash is going to be picked up, and we’re grateful that we can ensure them that that process begins tomorrow.”

Following the vote, the mayor was joined by four council members, where he announced collections would resume at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

He told reporters it will take time for Richard’s to catch up on what has become a backlog of garbage in the days after pickups ceased.

The mayor is asking residents to limit garbage bags to 60 pounds and to separate household garbage from leaves, branches and bulk items.

“They will collect two cans or six bags of household garbage from each house for the next few pickups,” he said. “This is an effort to allow them to catch up to their normal collection amount, the normal tonnage they are accustomed to having [and to] ensure there is room in the truck for everyone’s trash.”

The vote comes 18 days after the city’s previous contract with Richard’s ended and just a day after Special Status Judge David Clark dismissed the city council’s case seeking permission to negotiate with their own contractor in lieu of the mayor.

Several hours after proceedings in the case recessed, council members announced they had reached an agreement with the mayor to keep Richard’s in place for another year.

According to a copy of the court order dismissing the case, Richard’s contract will begin on April 19 and continue until March 31, 2024.

The company will charge the city $808,035 a month, with a pro-rated rate of $323,214 for the month of April.

The agreement did not include any discussion of a new request for proposals or what will happen to ensure trash pickups continue after the contract expires.

Municipalities issue RFPs when seeking proposals for professional services, such as waste-hauling. Proposals are then evaluated, and the top-scoring ones are taken to the council or board of aldermen for approval.

Jackson issued an RFP for residential trash collections in October. Richard’s received the top score for twice-a-week collections with a required trash cart. However, council members refused to award the company a contract.

Lumumba would not say whether he would issue a new RFP or say what his next steps would be.

“I won’t speculate on any of those matters,” he said. “Right now, we worked to make sure that residents’ trash is going to be picked up and we’re glad for that.”

