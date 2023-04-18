Things To Know Tuesday, April 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘I do not see this as a victory’: City leaders agree to 12-month contract with Richard’s

Hours after a hearing in the case recessed, Jackson city leaders have apparently agreed to resolve the city’s ongoing trash crisis. After closed-door talks with attorneys, the attorneys for the mayor and council agreed to a 12-month emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal. “There’s a special council meeting tomorrow. The mayor will declare a state of emergency and [they will vote] on a 12-month contract,” Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said. “Trash pickups should resume [Wednesday].” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba would not declare Monday’s court decision a victory, saying the toll has been too great on residents.

2. Exclusive: Analysis shows Jackson police chief misled council members, public about city’s crime rate

For the second time in four years, a 3 On Your Side investigation finds the Jackson Police Department misled city council members and the public about how safe the Capital City actually is. Our digging began in January after Chief James Davis shared a variety of crime statistics at a public safety ad-hoc meeting, most of them showing drops in most major crimes for 2022 when compared with the year before that. Davis then told the council that overall crime dropped nearly 30 percent from 2021 to last year. Davis had been reading from a sheet produced by the department, which listed those decreases in crimes like aggravated assault and homicide.

3. Rolling Fork police chief working to rebuild after losing everything

Imagine losing your home, your place of employment, and some close friends all in one night. That is what happened to the Rolling Fork police chief after a devastating twister last month. He rode out the storm and is now challenged with doing his job while trying to recover. There is not much left at the Rolling Fork Police Department. The windows have been blown out, and the building is also a total loss. The police chief also told me he has lost a lot. In fact, he says it is like he is living a nightmare. Shattered glass, trash, and other debris cover the floor inside the Rolling Fork Police Department.

