Jackson water billing call center relocating to Pearl in May

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson customers reporting a problem with their water bills could soon have that call answered by an operator in Pearl.

Call center duties at Jackson’s Water/Sewer Business Administration Office will soon be taken over by a Protel, Inc., a private company off of Old Brandon Road in Pearl.

“We’re going to have our outsourced call center up and running on May 1,” said Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin. “I think that’s a great step forward. They’re a very professional organization.”

Henifin, who took over Jackson’s water and water billing system as part of a federal court order in November, said he signed a contract with the company last week.

Henifin says his team also is working on a new system to help employees better track leaks and is continuing to address long-term issues with Jackson’s billing system.

As for the Water/Sewer Billing Office at Metrocenter, Henifin says in-person payments are no longer being accepted there.

“We’re re-directing those to third-party payment locations that we’ve had on the books for a while,” he said. “There’s 15 [locations] and we’re trying to get those advertised a little better.”

The office closed indefinitely on March 27, after straight-line winds blew out the office’s front windows and knocked down a light pole in the parking lot.

Prior to the storm damage, the location already had a number of problems. Portable air conditioners, for instance, had to be brought in to keep workers and customers cool.

Henifin says remaining workers at Metrocenter office will stay at the facility until a building on Fortification Street is outfitted to accommodate them.

“We’re trying to get some technology put into the building... Once we get that set, we’ll bring them over here,” he said. “I’d say by the end of, maybe early or mid-May, sometime like that, we should be totally out.”

May 1 also is the target date for a private company to take over the city’s meter reading services.

Friday was the day for meter readers on city staff to determine whether they would take a job with that contractor, UMS, or be transferred to another division or department within the city.

UMS is a subcontractor for Sustainability Partners. Henifin is working to modify the city’s agreement with the firm, so the company also maintains and reads water meters once they’re installed.

It was not known how many employees had agreed to sign on with the company.

Since taking over, Henifin has signed on several private contractors to take over duties previously performed by the city.

In most cases, city workers doing those jobs were either given the opportunity to take positions with the contractor or be transferred to another city division.

“The same is with the rest of the water maintenance crew. They met with Birdsong Construction on Wednesday and were given applications,” he said. “We were looking at Birdsong picking up some of our ongoing water maintenance kind of work and they were interested in hiring some of our folks.”

