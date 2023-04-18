Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jackson attorney charged with aggravated assault after shooting intruder in the leg

Bradley Wellborn
Bradley Wellborn(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson attorney has been arrested and charged after shooting at a man and woman on his property Monday.

Bradley Wellborn, 49, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The incident happened on Cedarhurst Drive around 4:06 p.m. It was then that the two alleged intruders broke into Wellborn’s shed.

Wellborn alleges that the man pulled a baton when confronted inside his shed, and that’s when Wellborn shot him in the leg. The male intruder could be seen being carted away from the scene with blood running down his leg.

Wellborn told our reporter on the scene Monday that he was an attorney. According to his LinkedIn page, he is an attorney at the Wellborn Law Firm in Jackson.

Tara Conner, 34, of Brandon, has been charged with burglary of a shed. The charges for her alleged male accomplice have not yet been released.

Tara Conner
Tara Conner(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

