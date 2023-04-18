Hudspeth Regional Center to host 22nd Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hudspeth Regional Center, an organization under the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, wants you to participate in a fundraiser event this Friday.

For over 60 years, the Hudspeth Regional Center has been doing its part in helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We strive to help our individuals become as independent as possible, whether it’s education through our school or home living and recreation services. We also support them in leisurely activities, outings, parades, holidays, you name it. Upon admissions, that’s full-time stay in care at our facility, and so all their needs will be met,” Public Relations Director Tamilia Bell said.

The Hudspeth Regional Center currently serves 261 individuals this year alone and has a long history of getting those with disabilities on their feet and contributing to society.

“Whether it’s the fair, whether it’s a July 4 celebration, it’s whatever the individuals are interested in doing,” Bell said. “We try to do parades and just try to get them into the community as much as possible. Just like the events and concerts that everyone else would like to attend, we offer that same opportunity to our individuals.”

So how can you help support their mission? Friends of Hudspeth Regional Center will be hosting their 22nd Annual Golf Tournament at Patrick Farms in Pearl this Friday.

22nd Annual Golf Tournament (Hudspeth Regional Center)

“It’s $100 to play that comes with lunch. There’s beer, and lunch begins at 11 o’clock, shotgun is at 12:30 p.m. Those funds go toward extras such as pavilions, basketball goals, [and] holiday parties for individuals so that we can use as many players as possible,” said Bell.

Even if you’re not up to par on your golf swing, you’re invited to come support or play for fun.

“This isn’t the PGA Masters,” Bell said. “If you want to come out here and play and just try, it’s still a lot of fun. We would really really appreciate parental support [and] family support. They can easily become a member of the Friends of Hudspeth Center and pitch their ideas as far as raising funds or just making their experience a lot more full.”

If you would like to sign up, contact Timila Bell at (601) 664-6010 or timila.bell@hrc.state.ms.us.

