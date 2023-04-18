Fondren area remains resilient, attracting new restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More is in store for the Fondren District as new restaurants move in to replace the ones now closed. On a stroll along the Fondren strip, you will see a coming soon sign at a restaurant that had closed. Officials say it’s a sign of resiliency for the bustling district.

Packed tables during the day and night indicate the desire for restaurants in the district. The popular locale will soon have new eateries alongside the shops and businesses.

Little Tokyo will occupy the Barrelhouse, bringing a distinct flavor to the district. Around the corner on Duling Avenue, Zundo Ramen Bar is now open, offering Japanese cuisine. It’s now Riley Moss’ new favorite lunch spot.

“I’ve been wanting an actual ramen place in Mississippi for a long time now, and they actually have it nearby where I work. I’m just like thank you,” said Moss.

Kayla Phillips and Jordan Curtis work at the VA and have lunch in Fondren at least twice a week.

“We love the atmosphere. It’s very family-friendly. It feels like you can do anything. You can get out and enjoy the sun, and you actually feel safe,” said Phillips. “I’m very excited about the up-and-coming new restaurants.”

“Everything’s kinda in walking distance. You can park, and there are cute little shops you can stop and just hang out,” said Curtis. “I’m pretty excited we’ll have a couple of new places to stop and eat lunch.”

According to Visit Jackson, Fondren has a huge impact on the city’s economy. The restaurant tax from the eateries contribute greatly to the sustainability of the tourist agency. Guests of Homewood Suites often choose the site because of its proximity to restaurants and entertainment.

“Any type of guest wants to have a walkable destination, and that is certainly a part of that product offering,” said Visit Jackson Communications Director Yolanda Clay-Moore. “You can stay there in Fondren. You can walk to the different restaurants. You can walk to the retail shops, the coffee shops.”

Tuesday, Michael Poland of Tupelo is with his wife and daughter making their first trip to Fondren.

“We actually went to the children’s museum, and then we were hungry, and we needed something to eat,” said Poland. “So we just Googled someplace close. The Roosters was right here, so we decided to come here. We’d definitely come back and visit.”

Nearly 30 restaurants and shops call Fondren home.

