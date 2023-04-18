First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High pressure continues the nice weather around here. It is slightly warmer, but that will change by the end of the week. Expect lows in the 50s overnight into Wednesday morning. Sunshine will bolster temperatures into the lower and middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is the potential for some to be severe. Things are not clearly organized yet for this future system and there is a slight risk for severe weather Friday as depicted by the storm prediction center. The weekend will be much cooler with sunshine and highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Average high and low for this time of year is 77 and 52.

