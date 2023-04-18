Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High pressure continues the nice weather around here.  It is slightly warmer, but that will change by the end of the week.  Expect lows in the 50s overnight into Wednesday morning.  Sunshine will bolster temperatures into the lower and middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday.  Friday will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms.  There is the potential for some to be severe.  Things are not clearly organized yet for this future system and there is a slight risk for severe weather Friday as depicted by the storm prediction center.  The weekend will be much cooler with sunshine and highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.  Average high and low for this time of year is 77 and 52.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained
Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained
Police: 2 teens fight over gun at KFC in Mississippi, causing it to fire
Senior Status Judge David Clark questions Mayor Lumumba's attorney Monday at hearing between...
Judge: ‘We have City of Jackson versus City of Jackson’

Latest News

Increasing rain chances by late week
First Alert Forecast: warm, dry through mid-week ahead of chance for storms Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: trending warmer mid-week; rain, storms by Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: trending warmer mid-week; rain, storms late week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: