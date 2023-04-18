Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: warm, dry through mid-week ahead of chance for storms Friday

Increasing rain chances by late week
Increasing rain chances by late week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another nice afternoon is on tap as sunshine mixes in with high level clouds. Temperatures are on track to be slightly warmer today now that high pressure has shifted more to the east, which will allow for winds to become more southerly. Expect highs across central Mississippi in the 70s to near 80 degrees under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Quiet conditions will prevail into tonight with low temperatures down in the lower to middle 50s by morning.

Sunny skies will prevail for Wednesday as well with high pressure continuing to influence our weather. After a cool start to the day tomorrow morning, afternoon temperatures will make their way to the lower 80s with southerly winds gusting up to 20 MPH at times.

Our weather will stay relatively dry and warm in the 80s through Thursday ahead of increasing rain chances by late week. An incoming cold front is expected to bring in our next best opportunity for both showers and thunderstorms into Friday. A couple rounds of showers and storms will be possible over the course of the day Friday as the front makes progress eastward. In addition to localized flash flooding, a few storms could also be on the strong to severe side. Most of the activity will exit by the Saturday as cooler air filters in behind the front for the weekend.

