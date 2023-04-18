First Alert Forecast: trending warmer mid-week; rain, storms by Friday

TUESDAY: High pressure hanging out overhead will help to keep our pattern quiet and dry as we roll into mid-week. Expect mostly sunny skies from the morning 40s and 50s to the 70s to near 80 by afternoon. We’ll stay clear and quiet with lows in the 50s by early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer air will continue to infiltrate the area as high pressure builds off toward the east gradually. Morning 50s will trend toward the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Another night of clear and quiet weather with lows in the 50s to near 60 by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm, balmy breezes will kick in Thursday ahead of our next system will shift through the region late Thursday into Friday. Expect highs Thursday to run into the middle 80s with stray storm possible. Rain chances will increase through Thursday night into Friday. This will yield a higher chance for rain and storms during the back end of the week. A few stronger storms could be possible with this next system with strong winds and hail being the primary risk. Much Cooler air filters in by the weekend with a chance for lingering showers Saturday; turning brighter by Sunday and Monday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

