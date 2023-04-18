Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: trending warmer mid-week; rain, storms by Friday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: High pressure hanging out overhead will help to keep our pattern quiet and dry as we roll into mid-week. Expect mostly sunny skies from the morning 40s and 50s to the 70s to near 80 by afternoon. We’ll stay clear and quiet with lows in the 50s by early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer air will continue to infiltrate the area as high pressure builds off toward the east gradually. Morning 50s will trend toward the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Another night of clear and quiet weather with lows in the 50s to near 60 by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm, balmy breezes will kick in Thursday ahead of our next system will shift through the region late Thursday into Friday. Expect highs Thursday to run into the middle 80s with stray storm possible. Rain chances will increase through Thursday night into Friday. This will yield a higher chance for rain and storms during the back end of the week. A few stronger storms could be possible with this next system with strong winds and hail being the primary risk. Much Cooler air filters in by the weekend with a chance for lingering showers Saturday; turning brighter by Sunday and Monday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
Senior Status Judge David Clark questions Mayor Lumumba's attorney Monday at hearing between...
Judge: ‘We have City of Jackson versus City of Jackson’
Police: 2 teens fight over gun at KFC in Mississippi, causing it to fire
Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained
Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Storms possible by late week
First Alert Forecast: dry and warm most of this week ahead of chance for storms Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: high & dry through early week; rain, storms by late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: high, dry early week; rain, storms return late week