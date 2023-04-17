MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who posed as a Walmart employee and pushed a cart full of stolen merchandise out of the store is wanted in Medina Township, police confirmed, and police need help identifying the suspect.

Medina Township Police said she got her hands on a Walmart employee uniform vest and wore it inside the store on March 27.

She then pushed a cart of stolen merchandise out of the store at 7:46 p.m. and was seen getting into a black SUV, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of this suspect and the SUV shared by Medina Township Police:

Woman poses as Walmart employee, steals merchandise, Medina Township Police say (Medina Township Police)

Medina Township Police also shared this surveillance photo of the man who is believed to have been driving the SUV:

Medina Township Police say this man is believed to have driven the car the woman who posed as a Walmart employee and stole merchandise left in (Medina Township Police)

If you recognize these suspects, the SUV, or have any other information on this theft, call Ofc. Matt O’Donnell, 330-723-1408 ext. 1513 or email modonnell@mtpd.net.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.