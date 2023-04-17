Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
Ridgeland Police called after Northpark Mall brawl
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say
James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in Biloxi...
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Biloxi
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

Latest News

Police: 2 teens fight over gun at KFC in Mississippi, causing it to fire
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter wants his bond lowered
Senior Status Judge David Clark questions Mayor Lumumba's attorney Monday at hearing between...
Judge: ‘We have City of Jackson versus City of Jackson’
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, April 17
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: high & dry through early week; rain, storms by late week