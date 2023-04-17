Tougaloo College hosts event for minority men’s health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Minority Health was the focus of an event today at Tougaloo College as over a dozen young men looked to get some insight on their well-being.

While folks might be nervous about getting screened for certain illnesses, physicians say it’s vital for them to know what they’re at risk for and how to manage it.

“The more people know, the better decisions they can make,” said Warren Jones, an epidemiologist with the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health.

Dozens of Tougaloo students and employees rolled up their sleeves Sunday for the second edition of the Choppin’ It Up Barbershop Series.

“We are just trying to raise awareness around different issues, health issues, that affect Black men within the state of Mississippi,” said Jones. “We’re asking them questions around, you know, have they ever had a cancer diagnosis and have their, you know, family member, mother, brother, father or sister ever had a cancer diagnosis.”

Students and employees were able to have their blood pressure, glucose, and BMI assessed. They were also able to get tested for syphilis and HIV — health issues physicians say men in the Magnolia state are susceptible to.

“With us being minorities in Mississippi, we don’t have the people to tell us this is what you need to do for you to be healthy in the long run in your life and for your kids not to have problems that others tend to have,” Terrence Packer, a freshman at Tougaloo College said.

“I feel like, you know, knowing more about yourself, you feel more comfortable,” said Charles Jordan, a Tougaloo College freshman.

Even with a stigma around men’s health in Mississippi, students and physicians say it’s important to get tested and know the facts.

“By them being courageous enough to go and get these screenings and know their statuses, you know, whether it’s genetic counseling or, you know, STD screenings, just knowing your status, it gives you a power and is something that you can give to the rest of your family and encourage them to do the same thing. That’s what keeps a healthy family whole for the most part,” said Jones.

If you missed out on this event, no worries. There will be a similar event happening this June.

