Things To Know Monday, April 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Hearing underway to determine trash pickup in Jackson

LIVE: Hearing underway to determine trash pickup in Jackson (none)

A hearing is underway inside the Hinds County Chancery Court Monday that could give the Jackson City Council permission to enter into talks with a vendor in lieu of the mayor. On Thursday, a judge set a hearing for April 17, on two motions, one from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s motion to stay proceedings in the latest challenge against him in Hinds County Chancery Court.

2. Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother

Tracey Wardley, 19 (Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility)

A teenager has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting and killing his mother Saturday night. According to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Wardley, 19, shot and killed his mother at her residence in Yazoo City. Officials say that after the shooting, the suspect fled to Vicksburg to visit his father, who turned Wardley into authorities. Wardley was charged with murder. The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

3. Tougaloo College hosts event for minority men’s health

Minority Health was the focus of an event today at Tougaloo College as over a dozen young men looked to get some insight on their well-being. While folks might be nervous about getting screened for certain illnesses, physicians say it’s vital for them to know what they’re at risk for and how to manage it. “The more people know, the better decisions they can make,” said Warren Jones, an epidemiologist with the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health. Dozens of Tougaloo students and employees rolled up their sleeves Sunday for the second edition of the Choppin’ It Up Barbershop Series.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.