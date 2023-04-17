Recycling company sees 300% increase in garbage collection demand during stoppage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Madison recycling company turned to collecting trash in Jackson and found a great demand from residents who didn’t expect the stoppage to last as long as it has. Door2Door Recycling filled the void when garbage trucks stopped rolling.

Last Tuesday, the company began picking up the garbage of their customers for $15.00 per week. Owner Faith Young said they started with 25, and this week have 100 residents wanting their trash collected.

“If you really recycle correctly, you don’t have that much garbage,” said Young. “So for us to pick it up from our customers wasn’t a big deal, but when we have their neighbors that don’t recycle, it’s two, three, four times as much garbage.”

Some are still opting to put their garbage curbside.

“It’s really annoying to see all the trash scattered around,” said Marshall Russell.

The 26-year-old is tired of seeing garbage on the streets.

“As a Jackson resident, it’s really annoying that to go from one issue to another,” said Russell. ”We’ve gone from the water issue to now a trash issue, and don’t even get me started on the road issue.”

Door2Door uses an independent garbage truck to do trash pickup on Saturdays.

“I was contacted today, this morning actually, from a customer who, a potential customer, who has a five-month-old baby and who has two weeks’ worth of garbage,” added Young.

“I just hope at some point in time things get addressed and dealt with the proper way they need to,” added Russell.

Young hopes the city’s trash problem makes residents realize the need for recycling and not adding more to our landfills.

