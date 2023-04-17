Police: 2 teens fight over gun at KFC in Mississippi, causing it to fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department arrested two teenagers in connection to an afternoon shooting at KFC on Saturday.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jordyn Barrett and a 16-year-old after a fight led to the shooting at the restaurant.

Police say during the fight, the 16-year-old male pulled out a gun. The two teenagers began fighting over it, causing it to go off.

The two teenagers knew each other before the shooting, authorities say.

Barrett is charged with simple assault.

The 16-year-old, who will be referred to youth court, was charged with simple assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.