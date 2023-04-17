Enter to win free pizza
Police: 2 teens fight over gun at KFC in Mississippi, causing it to fire

(Wikipedia/MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department arrested two teenagers in connection to an afternoon shooting at KFC on Saturday.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jordyn Barrett and a 16-year-old after a fight led to the shooting at the restaurant.

Police say during the fight, the 16-year-old male pulled out a gun. The two teenagers began fighting over it, causing it to go off.

The two teenagers knew each other before the shooting, authorities say.

Barrett is charged with simple assault.

The 16-year-old, who will be referred to youth court, was charged with simple assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.

