Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County prosecutor has filed criminal charges against Andrew Lester in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Zachary Thompson said Monday afternoon that his office has charged the 84-year-old Lester with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Yarl was trying to pick up his siblings from a house Thursday evening in the 1100 block of NE 115th Terrace. Instead, he ended up at NE 115th Street. After knocking at the door, he was shot.

Thompson stated the firearm used was a .32 revolver.

The prosecutor added the maximum punishment for the assault charge is life in prison, and the range of punishment for armed criminal action is between 3-15 years.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department handed over the case file to the prosecutor’s office earlier in the day.

An arrest warrant has been issued, and a bond has been set at $200,000. Lester had not been arrested as of 5 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

