Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter wants his bond lowered

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick wrote a letter to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick asking to have his bond reduced.

Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is currently being held on a $500,000 bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Bissell was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Leander Bissell
Leander Bissell(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

According to the Bratenahl police report, Bissell was drunk when he hit Cleveland Firefighter Tetrick, 51, on Nov. 19, 2022.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Firefighter Tetrick was assisting with a rollover crash, when he was struck. He died from his injures at University Hospitals just before 9 p.m.

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick(Source: City of Cleveland)

After the accident, Bissell fled the scene, said police.

Bissell was arrested several hours later at a home on Cleveland’s East Side.

Thousands of people attended Firefighter Tetrick’s funeral on Nov. 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Bissell’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 17.

On March 29, Bissell pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug trafficking charge. He faces a mandatory 18-months in prison; however, his sentencing will not happen until after the charges connected to the firefighter’s murder are resolved.

