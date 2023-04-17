Judge: ‘We have City of Jackson verses City of Jackson’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A hearing began Monday morning inside the Hinds County Chancery Court which could give the Jackson City Council permission to enter into talks with a vendor in lieu of the mayor.

On Thursday, a judge set a hearing for April 17, on two motions, one from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s motion to stay proceedings in the latest challenge against him in Hinds County Chancery Court.

The court will also take up a motion from the city council seeking an emergency hearing in the same case.

At the beginning of court on Monday, the judge proclaimed, “We have City of Jackson verses City of Jackson. That raises a few issues itself.”

The mayor’s attorney sought a stay in the case, saying the council has hired its own attorney but won’t pay for the mayor’s. She says the council’s decision is “hypocritical.”

The judge said that the situation is an example of failure of leadership all the way around, denying the mayor’s motion to stay.

The Jackson City Council wants a temporary trash contract, with the judge asking the council’s attorney if the council realizes the constitutional implications of their request for permission to choose a trash contractor.

At the end of the court proceedings on Monday, the judge said that the city’s dysfunction won’t be fixed in the court but at the ballot box.

Court has recessed until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, depending on what happens Monday afternoon.

The legal battle is playing out while the city has gone more than two weeks in its trash crisis, with no contract in place to pick up residential garbage.

