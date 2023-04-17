Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot in the leg after breaking into a Jackson home Monday afternoon.
The incident happened off Northside Drive.
#Breaking: JPD on the scene of a shooting off Northside Drive. One man was shot in the leg after breaking into a home and confronted by the homeowner, who tells me that this is an ongoing problem in this area. A female accompanying that burglar is being detained. pic.twitter.com/r7zHIrCR9P— Mike Evans (@crabblers) April 17, 2023
The homeowner told WLBT that this is an ongoing problem in the area.
A female accompanying the would-be thief was also detained.
