Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained

Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained
Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot in the leg after breaking into a Jackson home Monday afternoon.

The incident happened off Northside Drive.

The homeowner told WLBT that this is an ongoing problem in the area.

A female accompanying the would-be thief was also detained.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
Ridgeland Police called after Northpark Mall brawl
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say
James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in Biloxi...
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Biloxi
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

Latest News

Police: 2 teens fight over gun at KFC in Mississippi, causing it to fire
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter wants his bond lowered
Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in Biloxi...
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Biloxi