Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot in the leg after breaking into a Jackson home Monday afternoon.

The incident happened off Northside Drive.

#Breaking: JPD on the scene of a shooting off Northside Drive. One man was shot in the leg after breaking into a home and confronted by the homeowner, who tells me that this is an ongoing problem in this area. A female accompanying that burglar is being detained. pic.twitter.com/r7zHIrCR9P — Mike Evans (@crabblers) April 17, 2023

The homeowner told WLBT that this is an ongoing problem in the area.

A female accompanying the would-be thief was also detained.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.