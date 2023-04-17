First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cool night is heading our way with lows Tuesday morning in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Wednesday and Thursday will reach the 80s with sunshine and lows in the 50s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday, and some may be severe. Highs will be around 80. A few showers may linger Saturday, but Sunday will be sunnier. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday and 60s Sunday. The lows will be in the 40s. The average high is 77 and the average low is 54 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 7:32pm.

