First Alert Forecast: high & dry through early week; rain, storms by late week

MONDAY: With high pressure shifting overhead, we’ll stay quiet, dry and bright to kick off the new work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. Morning 40s will head for the lower and middle 70s amid the continued northwest flow. Clear and calm again overnight with another night in the 40s expected.

TUESDAY: High pressure hanging out overhead will help to keep our pattern quiet and dry as we roll into mid-week. Expect mostly sunny skies from the morning 40s and 50s to the 70s and lower 80s by afternoon. We’ll stay clear and quiet with lows in the 50s by early Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll trend much warmer through mid-late week as our high pressure system begins to shift farther east. Sunshine will mix with some clouds Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Our next system will shift through the region by late Thursday into Friday. This will yield a higher chance for rain and storms during the back end of the week. A few stronger storms could be possible with this next system. Cooler air filters in by the weekend with a chance for lingering showers Saturday; turning brighter by Sunday.

