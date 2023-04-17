First Alert Forecast: dry and warm most of this week ahead of chance for storms Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beautiful bright, blue skies will be around all afternoon long as high pressure holds strong overhead. Temperatures today are forecast to peak in the lower to middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Our weather will stay quiet and clear into tonight, which will allow to temperatures to fall to the 40s by early Tuesday morning.

We will begin to notice temperatures trend warmer into Tuesday as winds shift out of the south and high settling just to our east. After a cool start to the day, highs tomorrow afternoon will make a run for the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Relatively quiet conditions are expected for most of this week ahead of our next chance for rain/storms by Friday. This next system could also feature the risk for severe weather. ⛈️



Stay tuned over the coming days for additional details on this potential. #mswx pic.twitter.com/g8LqqSoFsO — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) April 17, 2023

Our weather will stay relatively quiet for most of the week as temperatures top out in the 80s each day. Chances for rain should also hold off until the end of the week ahead of our next weather maker. A cold front is expected to bring in showers and storms to the region by Friday as it tracks eastward. While it is still a way out, this system could also feature the risk for severe weather. Make sure to stay tuned throughout the week for additional details on this potential. Lingering showers are possible early in the weekend as cooler air filters in behind the front.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.