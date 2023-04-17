Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
City leaders agree to 12-month contract with Richard’s

Trash piles up at a home in Belhaven.
Trash piles up at a home in Belhaven.(WLBt)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hours after a hearing in the case recessed, Jackson city leaders have apparently agreed to resolve the city’s ongoing trash crisis.

After closed-door talks with attorneys, the mayor and council have agreed to a 12-month emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal.

“There’s a special council meeting tomorrow. The mayor will declare a state of emergency and [they will vote] on a 12-month contract,” Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said. “Trash pickups should resume tomorrow.”

A special called meeting is slated for 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, where the contract is expected to be voted on. The contract still must be voted on and approved by a majority of council members before it is officially approved.

A notice announcing the called meeting was released Monday afternoon, hours after proceedings in the case between the mayor and council was recessed.

Attorneys for the council, the mayor and others have been in talks for hours to come up with the compromise.

The news comes more than two weeks after Jackson’s previous contract with Richard’s ended. The city has been without residential collections since April 1.

Council President Ashby Foote and Council attorney Deshun Martin were not immediately available for comment.

The council meeting is slated for 2:30 p.m., at Jackson City Hall.

