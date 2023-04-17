Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Child accidentally shoots self in Southaven

Southaven Police Department
Southaven Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A child accidentally shot themselves on Monday, according to Southaven Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Dorchester Apartments.

The child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Current evidence indicates that this was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

All parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

Things To Know Monday, April 17