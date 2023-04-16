Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Vehicle catches on fire after crash on Highway 49 in Magee

(Thomas Millis)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A two-vehicle crash in Magee led to one vehicle catching on fire.

Sheriff Paul Mullins says the vehicles collided on Highway 49 on Saturday evening, leaving one person injured.

The sheriff says one of the vehicles was taken by a tow truck and later caught on fire near the Shell Station on Highway 13 in Mendenhall.

WLBT will keep you updated as more information comes our way.

