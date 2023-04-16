Vehicle catches on fire after crash on Highway 49 in Magee

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A two-vehicle crash in Magee led to one vehicle catching on fire.

Sheriff Paul Mullins says the vehicles collided on Highway 49 on Saturday evening, leaving one person injured.

The sheriff says one of the vehicles was taken by a tow truck and later caught on fire near the Shell Station on Highway 13 in Mendenhall.

WLBT will keep you updated as more information comes our way.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.