Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother

Tracey Wardley, 19
Tracey Wardley, 19(Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting and killing his mother Saturday night.

According to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Wardley, 19, shot and killed his mother at her residence in Yazoo City.

Officials say that after the shooting, the suspect fled to Vicksburg to visit his father, who turned Wardley into authorities.

Wardley was charged with murder. The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ridgeland Police called after Northpark Mall brawl
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman canceled
Rankin Co. school bus driver caught on cam driving bus erratically
Capitol Police arrest 20-year-old and passenger after chase ends at MDPS headquarters
Capitol Police arrest 20-year-old and passenger after chase ends at MDPS headquarters

Latest News

Ole Miss quarterback competition heats up as Rebels add two high-profile players
Ole Miss quarterback competition heats up as Rebels add two high-profile players
James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in Biloxi...
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Biloxi
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: turning brighter, breezy Sunday; nice start to upcoming work week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: much quieter end to the weekend, start of next week