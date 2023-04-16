Ridgeland Police called after Northpark Mall brawl

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police were called to the Northpark Mall after a brawl ensued between juveniles at the Food Court.

WLBT crews spotted several people running out of the mall to escape the melee. Eyewitnesses say a security guard was assaulted while trying to break up the fight.

#Breaking: Several young people are detained at Northpark Mall following a large fight in the food court. I saw people running out of the mall to escape the melee. Eyewitnesses say mall security was assaulted trying to break the fight up. Ridgeland PD sorting it out. pic.twitter.com/Xjy8yr83MA — Mike Evans (@crabblers) April 15, 2023

Officers initially detained everyone involved. However, the police department says there were all released and face no charges.

