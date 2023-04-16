Ridgeland Police called after Northpark Mall brawl
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police were called to the Northpark Mall after a brawl ensued between juveniles at the Food Court.
WLBT crews spotted several people running out of the mall to escape the melee. Eyewitnesses say a security guard was assaulted while trying to break up the fight.
Officers initially detained everyone involved. However, the police department says there were all released and face no charges.
