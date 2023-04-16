One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Biloxi
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Louisiana man was arrested Saturday after an apparent shooting in Biloxi.
James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter.
Biloxi police responded to the 100 block of Briarfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the report of a shooting incident.
When they arrived, officers found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
McMorris is held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
