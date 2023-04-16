Enter to win free pizza
Officer, 2 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

Emergency units are responding to Highway 90 near Surf Style following reports of shots fired.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

According a WLOX reporter who was near the scene, 10 shots rang out from multiple spots nearby and people scrambled for safety. A crowd of police and EMS officials have since swarmed the scene.

In a video circulating on social media, an officer can be seen receiving assistance for what appears to be a gunshot wound in his right arm.

Our reporter also saw two other people being loaded onto stretchers to be treated for their injuries. Law enforcement vehicles have also been seen at Memorial Hospital.

Law enforcement vehicles in front of Memorial Hospital
Law enforcement vehicles in front of Memorial Hospital(WLOX)

Biloxi PD, Gulfport PD, Ocean Springs PD and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene. We are currently working to find the extent of the injuries sustained by all parties.

Officials ask that people avoid the area as they investigate. We will update this story as we learn more information.

