Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Harriman man chases pet emu 20 miles alongside police

Harry McKinney said his pet emu named MeeMoo escaped by jumping over his seven-foot fence Wednesday morning.
Harry McKinney said his pet emu named MeeMoo escaped by jumping over his seven-foot fence Wednesday morning.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Harry McKinney and his family own a lot of animals on their Harriman, but MeeMoo the pet emu stands taller than all of them.

Wednesday morning, MeeMoo jumped over his seven-foot fence and began sprinting at speeds up to 40 miles per hour down the road.

“The way he jumps the fence is similar to an Olympic pole vaulter. He runs and gets a ton of speed and jumps maybe five or six feet then he twists and rolls over the last few feet,” said McKinney.

MeeMoo then continued running which then prompted McKinney to get the help of the Harriman Police Department, who continued chasing MeeMoo in circles through the downtown Harriman area for nearly 20 miles.

“Tor a lot of people it looked like a T-Rex coming down the sidewalk or street at them,” said McKinney.

After chasing MeeMoo down sidewalks, streets, neighborhoods and front yards, police eventually cornered the emu outside a downtown home where McKinney captured MeeMoo by using a dog leash as a makeshift lasso.

The pet emu is back home now but had a much less eventful escape just a day later according to McKinney.

MeeMoo’s fence has now been raised from seven to nine feet, and McKinney is thankful for the help of Harriman Police.

He now gets a good laugh at the scene his pet emu caused as he’s glad it’s brought a smile to the faces of those that saw the chase in person and the thousands that have seen the story online.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
Ridgeland Police called after Northpark Mall brawl
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say
James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in Biloxi...
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Biloxi
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

Latest News

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained
Jackson homeowner shoots male intruder in the leg; female also detained
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba listens as a deputy city attorney speaks at a hearing on Monday.
‘I do not see this as a victory’: City leaders agree to 12-month contract with Richard’s
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
Southaven Police Department
Child accidentally shoots self in Southaven