Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

ALERT DAY
By Todd Adams
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight, some strong to severe storms are possible through about 3 am in the WLBT viewing area. Then the storm intensity should lessen. We are in a SLIGHT risk area, thats a level 2 out of 5, with 5 being the highest. Mainly be alert to the strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. But spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

First Alert Forecast: