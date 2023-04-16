First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight, some strong to severe storms are possible through about 3 am in the WLBT viewing area. Then the storm intensity should lessen. We are in a SLIGHT risk area, thats a level 2 out of 5, with 5 being the highest. Mainly be alert to the strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. But spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

