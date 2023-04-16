First Alert Forecast: turning brighter, breezy Sunday; nice start to upcoming work week

SUNDAY: After periods of storms on Saturday, our weather trends much quieter to round out the weekend. Expect increasing sunshine as the low treks farther east with cool breezes flowing in from the northwest. Highs will rebound into the 60s to near 70° through the afternoon hours. Lows, under mainly clear skies and calming winds will fall back into the 40s.

MONDAY: With high pressure shifting overhead, we’ll stay quiet, dry and bright to kick off the new work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. Morning 40s will head for the lower and middle 70s amid the continued northwest flow. Clear and calm again overnight with another night in the 40s expected.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll trend much warmer through mid-late week as our high pressure system begins to shift farther east. Sunshine will mix with some clouds from time to time Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Our next system will shift through the region by late Thursday into early Friday. This will yield a higher chance for rain and storms during the back end of the week as another unsettled pattern may emerge near the end of April.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

