Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

WLBT WEATHER
WLBT WEATHER
By Todd Adams
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quite the difference between Saturday and today, with full sunshine with drier and cooler air. Winds have been brisk, out of the north, behind that strong cold front that swept through here late last night. Below normal temps expected for the next couple of days, more noticeable during the overnight and early morning hours. On average we should be seeing highs near 77 and lows near 53. But, with overnight temps in the 40s, you might need a light jacket to start the day on Monday and Tuesday. Fair weather sticks with us until later in the work week. We’ll have a warming trend starting Tuesday afternoon as we climb into the 80s. Thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday...maybe continuing into the weekend. That cold front system will cool us down again, next weekend. The First Alert Weather team will monitor this next weather maker, as it develops over the next several days. Until then, enjoy this nice break from the rain.

