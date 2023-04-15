Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman canceled
LaTifanny Chambers
Jackson mother gets life in prison for murder of 17-year-old daughter
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Two men hospitalized after shooting each other at Jackson gas station
Two men hospitalized after shooting each other at Jackson gas station

Latest News

FEMA: Recovery efforts in Rolling Fork to end early due to weather
FEMA: Recovery efforts in Rolling Fork to end early due to weather concerns
Jackson Trash Crisis: City ‘can not accept’ flatbeds, dump trucks carrying garbage
Jackson Trash Crisis: City ‘can not accept’ flatbeds, dump trucks carrying garbage
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say