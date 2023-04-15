Two Belhaven players add their names to the school’s record books

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brett Sanchez transferred to Belhaven University in 2020. In the COVID-shortened year, Sanchez pitched just 34.1 innings, but he struck out 31 in those innings. Coming into Friday, Sanchez has averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in his career.

“I think getting comfortable here was really big part of it is the growth with [head coach Kyle] Palmer, having catchers love catching me, getting to recover how I need to,” Sanchez said about his success.

On April 1, Sanchez became the Blazers’ all-time leader in strikeouts, passing the mark of 273 set by Larkin Braxton in 2007. At the time, Sanchez knew the milestone was approaching.

“My dad is into all the records more than I am,” he said. “He’s been calling me the last three weeks, telling me how many more I need. My catcher, he’s my best friend, he knew. So, I’ve had everybody around me tell me when I was going to break it.”

Despite reaching the milestone, Sanchez didn’t have time to celebrate when it happened.

“I was kind of mad that there was a guy on second, no outs, so I was trying to get out of the inning, not giving up a run,” he said.

Unlike Sanchez, Allie Gordon was recruited to be a Blazer right out of high school. Right away, it was clear to head coach Kevin Griffin that Gordon was going to play a big role on the team.

“Immediately, you could tell that she was just different,” he said. “She had that competitive desire and competitive mindset. She’s a leader and it trickled down to everybody else on the team. I think that’s why we’ve done so well the five years she’s been here so far.”

Gordon made an impact right away. In her freshman year, she started 40 games, and drove in 25 runs. She has continued driving in runs, and on March 25, surpassed the mark of 142 for her career, breaking the record set by Tiffany Ansley in 2010.

“I knew there was potential, but I’ve really grown into the player that I am today from everybody in my life that has helped me and coached me through it,” she said.

Gordon said the key to her success has been not trying to do too much.

“It doesn’t have to be a home run, doesn’t have to be this big grand hit,” she said. “Just getting the job done, whether it’s a ground ball to second base to score a runner. Just keep the game simple. I really try to do that and try to score as many runs as possible. If it does go over the fence, even better.”

Gordon had no idea she was even close to breaking the record.

I was diving into second, and I was so confused,” she said. “I was like, ‘what?’ and they said it and I kind of just stood there and I was like, ‘wow, okay.” I had no idea, it was awesome.”

While eligibility numbers have changed because of the pandemic-shortened season, Gordon and Sanchez both broke their records in fewer games played, and Gordon did so in fewer at-bats, and Sanchez with fewer innings pitched than the previous record holders.

Both players have one more year of eligibility to extend their records and break more of them.

Gordon has the chance to break the record for games played, games started, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, and home runs. Griffin thinks it will be very hard for future players to break Gordon’s records.

“I think that’ll be very hard for somebody else to duplicate over the course of the history of our program,” he said. “Somebody that’s going to come in as a freshman and be that type of player her entire time that she’s here.”

While there is a chance Sanchez can break the career innings pitched, complete games (he is tied for the record with 17), games started, and wins record, he said he care if he breaks any more.

“I just I don’t worry about them, if they happen, they happen,” he said.

Sanchez has set a goal of reaching 400 strikeouts by the time he graduates.

