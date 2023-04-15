Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine

A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.(Rockwood Fire & Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Maine (AP) — A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue posted a photo of the derailment Saturday on its Facebook page and advised residents “to stay clear!” It was unclear if there were injuries in the derailment. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It’s near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state.

The derailment is the latest one to plague the rail industry. Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman canceled
LaTifanny Chambers
Jackson mother gets life in prison for murder of 17-year-old daughter
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say

Latest News

Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour
WWII Vets’ remains return to Mississippi nearly 80 years later
Residents express frustration and disappointment after council rejects emergency contract with...
Jackson Trash Crisis: City removes Facebook post regarding trash drop off
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors