Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jackson Trash Crisis: City removes Facebook post regarding trash drop off

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After posting a flyer on Facebook stating that flatbeds and dump trucks dropping off garbage at the Metrocenter Mall trash site will not be accepted, the City of Jackson says that is not true.

City officials told WLBT that there was a miscommunication between the city regarding the post that was made Saturday morning.

The post has since been removed.

Friday, residents who were dropping off trash using trucks were told to leave the trash site at the Metrocenter Mall by workers.

Days that the city reserved for trash drop off next week is below:

  • Tuesday at 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Thursday at 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Friday at 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

