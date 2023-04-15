Enter to win free pizza
Jackson Trash Crisis: City 'can not accept' flatbeds, dump trucks carrying garbage

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will not allow flatbed trucks or dump trucks to haul trash from the Metrocenter Mall trash drop off site.

Residents of the capital city have been without trash pick up after the one-year emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal expired on April 1.

According to the city’s Facebook page, only trash from personal vehicles will be accepted at the trash site in the parking lot of the mall. Only household trash can be dropped off as well.

The city has revealed the days that trash will be accepted for drop off next week:

  • Tuesday at 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Thursday at 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Friday at 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

